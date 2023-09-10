Ukraine says G20 statement on Russian war 'nothing to be proud of'

He posted a screenshot of the relevant section of the joint declaration, with several pieces of the text crossed out in red and corrected with wording which reflects Ukraine's position that it is a victim of unprovoked Russian aggression.





The document had said that “all states” should “refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state”, he added. "It is clear that the participation of the Ukrainian side (in the G20 meeting) would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation," he wrote on Facebook, according to Reuters.

According to the official, there was no explicit reference to Russia, unlike in a G20 statement in Bali in 2022 that cited a UN resolution condemning “in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine”.

“It’s obvious that the Ukraine’s participation (in the meeting) would allow the participants to better understand the situation,” Nikolenko said.

G20 adopted a final declaration. We are grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. However, in terms of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, G20 has nothing to be proud of. This is how the main elements of the text could look to be closer to reality — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) September 9, 2023

