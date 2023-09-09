Ukraine war affects price, energy, food security: German Chancellor Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on Saturday, said that the people globally have been affected by higher prices, energy shortages and food security due to Ukraine war, as per Reuters.

In a press conference, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, the German Chancellor said, "What cannot be not talked about is the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the destruction it is wreaking in Ukraine, but also the question of the world economy. Many people everywhere are suffering from the higher prices that are the consequence of the war, from energy shortages to food security which is now being affected by the war. And that is why it is important that once again clear words have been found here that make it clear that the territorial integrity of a state such as Ukraine cannot simply be called into question as a result of an act of aggression by a neighbour. And we have also once again set and defined our words, which deal with the fact that it must not be possible for military aggression to be carried out."

Calling the G20 Summit "successful", Scholz said, "A very successful summit with good results that went further than many had feared it wouldn't beforehand. And for me, therefore, this was a good day," according to Reuters.

The German Chancellor, who arrived at the Palam airbase earlier in the day to attend the G20 summit, was received by Union Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

In May, this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chancellor Scholz, with the two leaders reviewing the progress in bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional developments and global challenges.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 49th summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Hiroshima, Japan.

During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Germany's support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India's G20 presidency.

Sharing what transpired at the meeting, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X, "Ever growing India, Germany ties! PM @narendramodi met @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz of Germany at the Hiroshima @G7 Summit, the leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations. Exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges."

India and Germany work closely at multilateral and international platforms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a press release, adding that in February, Scholz came to India on the first standalone visit by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011.

The theme for this year's G20 summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", which translates to "One Earth · One Family · One Future".