Ukrainian GDP fell 29.1% in 2022 due to Russia-Ukraine war: Official

The GDP decreased by 36.9 per cent and 14.9 per cent respectively in the second and the first quarters of 2022, it added

Kiev
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 7:46 AM IST
The Ukrainian economy shrank a record 29.1 per cent last year due to the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the figures released by the State Statistic Service.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the country's real GDP fell 31.4 per cent year-on-year, after contracting 30.6 per cent in July-September, the statistical agency said on Thursday in a report.

The GDP decreased by 36.9 per cent and 14.9 per cent respectively in the second and the first quarters of 2022, it added.

Last year, the Ukrainian economy suffered a 67.6-per cent decline in the construction sector and a 43.1-per cent contraction in the manufacturing output, Xinhua news agency reported.

The mining and quarrying industries fell by 32.2 per cent in 2022, while agriculture, forestry and fishing declined by 28.4 per cent.

The Ukrainian economy saw a 3.4-per cent growth in 2021.

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 5:10 AM IST

