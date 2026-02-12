Here's why the ultra-rich are relocating countries at record speed globally

A growing number of the world’s richest families are moving across countries, as political uncertainty, policy changes, and security concerns reshape where global wealth chooses to live, CNBC reported.

The relocation of ultra-rich families has accelerated sharply in recent years. Advisors working with ultra-high-net-worth clients told CNBC that demand for services such as global residency planning, citizenship-by-investment programmes and cross-border relocation support has surged.

A recent survey by Swiss bank UBS highlights the scale of this shift. Among 87 billionaire clients studied, more than one-third had already moved to a new country at least once in 2025, while a smaller share said they were actively considering relocating. Younger billionaires showed an even stronger trend, with nearly half of those aged under 55 having changed their country of residence last year, the news report said.

Wealth advisors say this reflects a growing awareness that government policies can change quickly and unpredictably. The news report quoted Deepesh Agarwal, co-founder of mobility advisory firm Farro & Co., as saying that wealthy families are now planning their residency choices much more carefully because political and regulatory environments can shift rapidly, the news report said. Data from Henley & Partners also shows how widespread the trend has become. The firm reported receiving enquiries from people of more than 200 nationalities in 2025, leading to applications across dozens of residency and citizenship programs worldwide. Overall application volumes rose by nearly 30 per cent compared with the previous year.

From opportunity-driven to risk-driven Traditionally, affluent families moved abroad mainly in search of business opportunities, tax advantages or better lifestyles. However, experts say the motivation has changed significantly. Today, relocation decisions are increasingly shaped by risk management. The news report quoted advisors as saying that wealthy individuals now treat "jurisdictional risk" in the same way they manage financial risk -- by diversifying across countries rather than relying on just one. In the US, surveys show a sharp rise in the number of Americans living abroad who are considering giving up their citizenship. Many cited dissatisfaction with political direction and government policies as key reasons.

Policy shifts triggering exits Recent policy changes in major economies have also accelerated wealth migration. One example is the United Kingdom’s decision to end its long-standing non-domicile tax regime in April 2025. Following the reform, estimates suggest the UK experienced a large outflow of wealthy residents, with thousands of millionaires leaving the country and taking tens of billions of dollars in assets with them, CNBC reported. The news report quoted experts as saying that geopolitical factors now play a central role in relocation decisions, with wealthy families closely assessing political neutrality, legal stability and the strength of institutions before choosing a destination.

Where the wealthy are moving Despite the global nature of the trend, wealth migration remains concentrated in a few key destinations. The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the biggest beneficiary. Its zero personal income tax, absence of wealth taxes and flexible Golden Visa system have made it a leading hub for affluent migrants. European destinations such as Portugal and Greece remain popular due to residency-by-investment programs, while countries like Italy, Monaco and Switzerland attract families seeking long-term stability and predictable tax rules. Singapore has also gained prominence, especially among Asian families prioritising regulatory strength and financial infrastructure. Meanwhile, newer options such as Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency programme and Caribbean citizenship schemes are gaining traction as additional mobility strategies.