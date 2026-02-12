Associate Sponsors

Seattle reaches $29 mn settlement with family of Indian grad student

Seattle reaches $29 mn settlement with family of Indian grad student

Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by Officer Kevin Dave, who was driving as fast as 119 kph in a 40-kph zone as he responded to a drug overdose call

About $20 million of the settlement is expected to be covered by the city's insurance | Image: Canva/Free
AP Seattle
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
The city of Seattle has reached a $29 million settlement with the family of a 23-year-old graduate student from India who was struck by a speeding police officer as she crossed a street in 2023.

Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by Officer Kevin Dave, who was driving as fast as 119 kph in a 40-kph zone as he responded to a drug overdose call. He had his emergency lights on and had been using his siren at intersections.

"Jaahnavi Kandula's death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family," City Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement Wednesday. "Jaahnavi Kandula's life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community."  Kandula had been working toward a master's degree in information systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

Attorneys for Kandula's family did not immediately respond to emails or phone calls seeking comment. The parties filed a notice of settlement in King County Superior Court last Friday. The local news website PubliCola first reported about the agreement.

Kandula's death ignited outrage and demonstrations, particularly after a recording from another officer's body camera surfaced in which the officer laughed and suggested Kandula's life had "limited value" and the city should "just write a check."  Diplomats from India sought an investigation. The city's civilian watchdog found the comments by Officer Daniel Auderer, who was a union leader, damaged the department's reputation and undermined public trust.

Auderer was later fired and has sued the city for wrongful termination. He said his remarks were intended to criticise how attorneys were likely to respond to the death.

The police department also fired the driving officer, who was cited for negligent driving and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. King County prosecutors declined to file felony charges against him, saying they could not prove he was deliberately disregarding safety when he struck Kandula.

About $20 million of the settlement is expected to be covered by the city's insurance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SeattleIndian students in USIndian studentsroad accident

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

