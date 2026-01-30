'Financial collapse imminent': UN chief warns after US funding cuts

The United Nations (UN) is facing an “imminent financial collapse” due to unpaid contributions from member states and a budget rule that forces the global body to return unspent money, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, according to Reuters. He further warned that the world body could run out of funds by July this year.

Why the UN is facing a funding crisis

“The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse. And the situation will deteriorate further in the near future,” Guterres said in a letter to ambassadors dated January 28.

The organisation’s programmes across the world face a potential threat after the United States, its largest contributor, cut voluntary funding and withheld mandatory payments for regular and peacekeeping budgets. Guterres noted that several member states have formally announced they will not pay assessed contributions, which fund a large portion of the UN’s regular budget.