UN chief condemns Pakistan train hijacking, calls for release of hostages

UN Secretary-General Antonio has strongly condemned the hijacking of a train in Pakistan's Balochistan province and voiced concern about persons taken hostage, calling for their immediate release.

The UN Chief stressed that attacks against civilians are unacceptable.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the hijacking of a train in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a statement issued by his spokesman Stphane Dujarric said.

Guterres is deeply concerned about the persons taken hostage and calls for their immediate release, the statement added.

Suspected Baloch gunmen opened fire at a passenger train in Pakistan's restive Balochistan on Tuesday.

Jaffar Express, with around 500 passengers on board in nine coaches, was on its way from Quetta to Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa when it was fired upon between Gudalaar and Piru Koneri, according to officials.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed it seized control of the train by derailing it. The group said it had killed six security personnel and taken over 100 people in custody, including security personnel.

In a statement, the BLA warned that if the Pakistan military launches an operation, "all hostages will be executed". The group is banned in Pakistan, the UK and the US.

According to defence sources in Pakistan, the security forces killed around 16 terrorists while about 104 hostages have been rescued after intense battle with militants.