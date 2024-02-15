UN experts condemn bombings against political campaign offices in Pak

United Nations experts condemned the terrorist bombings against two political campaign offices in south-west Pakistan on February 7, a day before the general elections. The UN experts asserted that such terrorist attacks affect human rights, including the right to life.

In the press release on Wednesday, UN experts also condemned many other violent acts targeting the polls, including a bombing at a women's polling station on February 8 that killed two children. They urged Pakistan to effectively probe these crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable to ensure justice for the victims.

"We urge Pakistan to effectively investigate these crimes and to hold perpetrators accountable to ensure justice for the victims," the experts said.

The UN experts called for investigations and prosecutions to follow international standards, including the United Nations Minnesota Protocol on the investigation of potentially unlawful deaths.

In a press release, the United Nations stated, "UN experts today condemned the lethal terrorist bombings against two political campaign offices in south-west Pakistan on February 7--on the eve of national elections in the country."

"The Islamic State in the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attacks in Balochistan that killed 30 people and injured dozens. The group is subject to sanctions by the United Nations Security Council," it added.

At least 26 people have been killed and several others injured after two back-to-back blasts jolted Balochistan on February 7, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

According to the police, the first blast took place outside the election office of independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar in Pishin. However, the second blast was reported in Qila Saifullah shortly after the first attack.

UN experts noted that in addition to infringing human rights, the UN General Assembly has recognised that terrorism undermines democracy, the rule of law and economic and social development.

"Such terrorist violence detrimentally affects human rights, including the right to life and, in this context, the democratic right to vote in free elections and related political freedoms of association, assembly and expression," the UN experts said.

UN experts said, "We extend our deepest sympathy and solidarity to the victims and their families and to the people and Government of Pakistan."

They stressed the UNGA's call on states to provide proper support and assistance to victims of terrorism as per international law, including with regard to remembrance, dignity, respect, accountability, and truth and justice.

The UN experts highlighted the UN guidance provided by the model legislative provisions to support the needs and protect the rights of victims of terrorism, framework principles for securing the human rights of victims of terrorism, good practices in supporting victims of terrorism within the criminal justice framework and criminal justice responses to support victims of acts of terrorism.

They offered their technical assistance to Pakistan to assist the victims of terrorism and to ensure probes and prosecutions are in accordance with international law.

After the declaration of the election result on February 11, UN experts called for peacefully resolving any dispute surrounding the election and the formation of a new government through legal means, including the Election Commission and the courts.

The UN experts said, "Pakistan must now ensure that any allegations that the authorities committed any unlawful violence or other human rights violations during the election, including by suspending mobile internet services while voting was underway, are fully investigated."

According to the press release, the experts included - Ben Saul, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism; Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions; Fabian Salvioli, Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the protection and promotion of freedom of opinion and expression; Cecilia M Bailliet, Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity; Livingstone Sewanyana, Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order; Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association; and Surya Deva, Special Rapporteur on the right to development.