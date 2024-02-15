Home / World News / Sanctions imposed on Iran Central Bank subsidiary for US tech procurement

Sanctions imposed on Iran Central Bank subsidiary for US tech procurement

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the procurement network transferred US technology for use by Iran's Central Bank in violation of US export restrictions and sanctions

AP Washington

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST
The US has imposed sanctions on three people and four firms across Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey for allegedly helping to export goods and technology purchased from US companies to Iran and the nation's central bank.

Some of the materials acquired by the Central Bank of Iran were items classified as information security items subject to national security and anti-terrorism controls by the Commerce Department, Treasury says.

Included in the sanctions package is Informatics Services Corp., an Iranian subsidiary of Iran's Central Bank that most recently developed the Central Bank Digital Currency platform for the bank; a UAE-based front company, which acquired US tech for the Central Bank of Iran and the front company's CEO, as well as a Turkey-based affiliate firm that also made purchases that ended up in Iran.

The Central Bank of Iran has played a critical role in providing financial support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard and militant group Hezbollah, said Treasury Under Secretary Brian E. Nelson, adding that they are the "two key actors intent on further destabilizing the Middle East.

The United States will continue to use all available means to disrupt the Iranian regime's illicit attempts to procure sensitive US technology and critical inputs," he said.

The sanctions block access to US property and bank accounts and prevent the targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

Topics :US sanctionsUS-Iran tensionsUnited Arab EmiratesTurkey

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

