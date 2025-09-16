Home / World News / CVC in talks to buy KKR's stake in Avendus after Mizuho deal falters

CVC in talks to buy KKR's stake in Avendus after Mizuho deal falters

A sale would mark one of the larger pvt equity exits in India's financial services sector, signaling strong investor appetite for country's fast-growing capital markets and wealth management industry

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals
CVC could still walk away, while KKR — which owns about 63 per cent of the company — may consider other suitors, including Mizuho (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Anto Antony
 
CVC Capital Partners Plc has entered the race to acquire KKR & Co’s majority stake in Avendus Capital Pvt. after Mizuho Financial Group Inc’s attempts to buy out the Mumbai-based company stalled, according to people familiar with the matter. 
The Luxembourg-based alternative asset manager is assessing Avendus’s operations and financials, and deal talks are at an early stage, the people said, requesting anonymity as the information is private. CVC could still walk away, while KKR — which owns about 63 per cent of the company — may consider other suitors, including Mizuho, they said.
 
A sale would mark one of the larger private equity exits in India’s financial services sector, signaling strong investor appetite for the country’s fast-growing capital markets and wealth management industry. For Avendus, a new backer with global reach could provide fresh momentum as it looks for a bigger share of advisory and asset management mandates in a fiercely competitive market.
 
A spokesperson for KKR declined to comment while CVC’s representative didn’t respond to requests for comment.
 
KKR’s discussions with Mizuho have faltered in recent months, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month, after one of Avendus’s minority shareholders sought a higher valuation. The Japanese lender had been close to finalizing a deal to buy out Avendus in a transaction that valued the business at about $800 million.
 
New York-based KKR first bought into Avendus in 2015 and injected additional capital two years later. Since then, Avendus has expanded beyond investment banking into wealth management, lending and equity capital markets. 
 
The Avendus management, led by Gaurav Deepak, retains influence over any potential deal, given its role in driving business lines and growth strategy. Other parties that have previously expressed interest include Nomura Holdings Inc. and The Carlyle Group Inc., Bloomberg News had reported.
 
CVC, one of Europe’s largest private equity firms, has been expanding its footprint in Asia through deals spanning financial services, technology and consumer sectors. For Mizuho, buying into Avendus would have strengthened its presence in India, a hot market for Japanese banks because of rising demand for investment banking and financing solutions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Gaza is burning', says Israeli defence minister after overnight strikes

Indian-origin man's murder was preventable: US agencies blame Biden admin

Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircrafts, 11 vessels near its territory

A tale of two deals: Trump envoy's UAE deals raise personal gain concerns

Trump to sue New York Times with $15 bn lawsuit over Epstein coverage

Topics :CVCKKR & CoKKRKKR India Asset FinanceAvendus CapitalAvendusAsset Management

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story