Home / World News / UN says will reduce footprint in Gaza, blames Israel for staffer's death

UN says will reduce footprint in Gaza, blames Israel for staffer's death

UN Secretary-General spokesman Stphane Dujarric said that based on the information currently available, the strikes on the site were caused by an Israeli tank

United Nations
Israel has denied it was behind the March 19 explosion at the UN guesthouse in central Gaza. | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Deir al-Balah
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The United Nations has said it will reduce its footprint in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli tank strike hit one of its compounds last week, killing one staffer and wounding five others.

Israel has denied it was behind the March 19 explosion at the UN guesthouse in central Gaza. In a statement Monday, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stphane Dujarric said that based on the information currently available, the strikes on the site were caused by an Israeli tank.

He said the UN has made taken the difficult decision to reduce the Organisation's footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar. He said the UN is not leaving Gaza but did not give details on the impact of the decision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Expect to sign critical minerals deal with Ukraine soon, says Trump

Will soon announce tariffs on autos, aluminum, pharmaceuticals: Trump

Trump announces 25% tariff on nations buying Venezuelan oil and gas

No talks on new Senegal programme until misreporting addressed: IMF

Opec+ likely to proceed with planned May oil output hike amid steady prices

Topics :Israel-PalestineUnited NationsGaza conflictGaza

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story