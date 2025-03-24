Expect to sign critical minerals deal with Ukraine soon, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he expects a US-Ukraine revenue-sharing agreement on Ukrainian critical minerals will be signed soon.

Trump also told reporters as he met his Cabinet that the United States is talking to Ukraine about the potential for American firms owning Ukrainian power plants.

A US delegation met with Ukrainian officials on Sunday and with Russian officials on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The talks have focused mostly on a Black Sea ceasefire, but Trump said other issues are coming up as he pushes for a halt to Russia's three-year war against Ukraine.