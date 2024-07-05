UN Secy-Gen Antonio Guterres calls for global unity, action at SCO Summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for global solidarity amidst "difficult global conditions" while expressing gratitude for the warm reception from Kazakhstan and highlighting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) role as a crucial partner of the United Nations.

In an address to the SCO summit in Astana, Guterres highlighted pressing global challenges, emphasising the need for collective action over individual efforts. "These global challenges cannot be solved on a country-by-country basis," he stated, pointing to "raging wars, geopolitical divides, and an epidemic of impunity."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Secretary-General noted the central role of multilateralism anchored by the United Nations, advocating for peace as a prerequisite for sustainable development and human rights enjoyment worldwide. He called for immediate actions in conflict zones such as Gaza, Ukraine, and Afghanistan, urging humanitarian ceasefires and inclusive governance.

Addressing the climate crisis, Guterres stressed the urgency of ambitious emissions reductions and climate justice, noting, "Our climate is breaking down, threatening water and food security, and fueling political instability."

He urged stronger commitments from developed countries and innovative financing mechanisms to support climate action.

On the digital front, Guterres highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive sustainable development while cautioning against its unregulated use. He proposed international frameworks for AI governance and emphasised the need for inclusive global participation in shaping AI policies.

The Secretary-General called for reforms to global governance institutions, describing them as outdated and inadequate for addressing contemporary challenges. He proposed reforms to the UN Security Council and advocated for a new global agenda that reflects the realities of today's world.

Guterres concluded on an optimistic note, calling for unity at the upcoming Summit of the Future in September. "This is an important moment for the world to move forward together," he remarked, inviting global leaders to New York for crucial discussions on international reforms and cooperation.