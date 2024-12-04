UnitedHealthcare's insurance unit CEO Thompson fatally shot in Manhattan

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was fatally shot on Wednesday morning outside a midtown Manhattan hotel, several media outlets reported, just before a scheduled company investor conference.

The New York Police Department confirmed a 50-year-old man was shot in front of the Hilton on Sixth Avenue around 6:40 a.m. ET (1140 GMT) and was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital. Police have not released the victim's identity, but several publications reported it was Thompson, who has worked at the Minnesota-based company for 20 years.

Police were still searching for the masked suspect, who fled on foot wearing a cream-colored jacket and a gray backpack, the Times reported.

The attack appeared to be targeted, the New York Times reported, citing police. Investigators believe the gunman had been waiting in the area for some time before Thompson's arrival ahead of an investors meeting, CNN reported.

The shooting happened not long before a scheduled UnitedHealth investor conference in Manhattan, which was cut short at about 9 a.m., roughly an hour after it kicked off as news of the shooting trickled out.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest US health insurer, providing benefits to tens of millions of Americans, who pay more for healthcare than in any other country.

UnitedHealth Group Chief Executive Andrew Witty took the stage at the Hilton about one hour after the event started to announce the cancellation.

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today," he said.

UnitedHealth did not respond to a request for comment.

Police tape blocked off the area on 54th Street outside the Hilton on Wednesday morning, where blue plastic gloves were strewn about and plastic cups appeared to mark the location of several bullet casings.

"The police were here in seconds. It's New York. It's not normal here at 7 in the morning but it's pretty scary," said Christian Diaz, who said he heard the gunfire from the nearby University Club Hotel where he works.

'HORRIFYING NEWS'

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, where the company is based, said in a statement that the state was sending prayers to Thompson's family and the United Healthcare team.

"This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," he said.

Thompson was named UnitedHealthcare CEO in April 2021 after working at the company since 2004 in several departments, according to the company's web site.

"Sometimes you meet a lot of fake people in these corporate environments, he certainly didn't ever give me the impression of being one of them," said Antonio Ciaccia, CEO of healthcare research non-profit 46brooklyn, who knew Thompson. "He was a genuinely thoughtful and respectable guy." Consumer frustration with the US healthcare system runs high and was the driving force behind the US Affordable Care Act, which created a new type of health insurance and mandated coverage for preventative care as well as maximum profit levels.