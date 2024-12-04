Putin urges govt, central bank to coordinate action to curb high inflation

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the government and central bank to coordinate their efforts to curb high inflation, saying on Wednesday that increasing the supply of goods and services to match demand was the way to rein in price growth.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said earlier on Wednesday that annual inflation - currently running at nearly 9 per cent - had not started to slow yet. She said inflation would fall over the course of 2025 before reaching the central bank's target rate of 4 per cent in 2026.

"It is also necessary to curb inflation, which is currently at a fairly high level," Putin told an international investment conference organised by Russia's second-largest lender VTB in Moscow.