University of California students, professors, staff sue Trump admin

The lawsuit comes weeks after the Trump administration fined the University of California, Los Angeles $1.2 billion and froze research funding

University of California
According to the lawsuit, the Trump administration has made several demands in its proposed settlement offer to UCLA. Image: Shutterstock
AP San Francisco
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 7:30 AM IST
The Trump administration is using civil rights laws to wage a campaign against the University of California in an attempt to curtail academic freedom and undermine free speech, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by faculty, staff, student organisations and every labour union representing UC workers.

The lawsuit comes weeks after the Trump administration fined the University of California, Los Angeles $1.2 billion and froze research funding after accusing the school of allowing antisemitism on campus and other civil rights violations. It was the first public university to be targeted with a widespread funding freeze. The administration has frozen or paused federal funding over similar allegations against elite private colleges, including Harvard, Brown and Columbia.

According to the lawsuit, the Trump administration has made several demands in its proposed settlement offer to UCLA, including giving government access to faculty, student, and staff data, releasing admissions and hiring data, ending diversity scholarships, banning overnight demonstrations on university property and cooperating with immigration enforcement.

The Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the office of the UC system's president.

Stett Holbrook, a spokesman for the University of California system, said that while the university is not involved in the lawsuit, it is part of numerous legal and advocacy efforts to restore and maintain funding.

Federal cuts to research funding threaten lifesaving biomedical research, hamper US economic competitiveness and jeopardise the health of Americans who depend on the University's cutting-edge medical science and innovation, he said in a statement.

The coalition that sued is led by the American Association of University Professors union, or AAUP, and represented by Democracy Forward, a legal group that has brought other lawsuits against the Trump administration over frozen federal funds.

The blunt cudgel the Trump administration has repeatedly employed in this attack on the independence of institutions of higher education has been the abrupt, unilateral, and unlawful termination of federal research funding on which those institutions and the public interest rely, the lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco said.

The US Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched dozens of federal investigations also targeting K-12 school districts.

University of California President James Milliken said on Monday that the federal government has also launched investigations and other actions against all of the UC's 10 campuses, but he offered no details in a statement.

This represents one of the gravest threats to the University of California in our 157-year history, he said, adding that the university system receives more than $17 billion each year in federal support, including nearly $10 billion in Medicare and Medicaid funding, and funding that goes toward research and student financial aid.

The Trump administration has used its control of federal funding to push for reforms at elite colleges that the president decries as overrun by liberalism and antisemitism. The administration also has launched investigations into diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, saying they discriminate against white and Asian American students.

This summer, Columbia University agreed to pay $200 million as part of a settlement to resolve investigations into the government's allegations that the school violated federal antidiscrimination laws. The agreement also restored more than $400 million in research grants.

The Trump administration is using its deal with Columbia as a template for other universities, with financial penalties that are now seen as an expectation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationCalifornia

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

