UNSC facing 'crisis of credibility,' says India in renewed call for reform

Reiterating the need for reforms in the United Nations, India said that the world was unable to reach a peaceful resolution of disputes through the global organisation because its core body the UN Security Council has been "rendered ineffective."

Addressing a UNSC debate on October 20, India's permanent ambassador at the UN, Ruchira Kamboj called for reforms to the world body overcome the crisis of 'credibility'.

Unless we undertake comprehensive reforms and get this house in order, we will continue to face a continuing crisis of credibility. The New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism, which we advocate, flows from the idea that there cannot be genuine solidarity without trust," Kamboj said.

Kamboj made the remarks at the UNSC Open Debate, 'Peace through Dialogue: the Contribution of Regional, Subregional and Bilateral Arrangements to the Prevention and Peaceful Resolution of Disputes'.

Addressing the meeting, Kamboj said, "None of this would matter if we did address the elephant in the room, that we are unable to peacefully resolve disputes through the UN, because its core body, this very UN Security Council has been rendered ineffective."

She emphasised that the majority of Global South supports the idea of expansion in both categories of its membership.

Ambassador Kamboj stated, "An overwhelming majority of countries from the Global South, Mr. President, share our conviction that a reform of the UN architecture is no more a question of why, but when and how soon. The opportunity provided by the Summit of the Future next year should drive us towards change in the direction of a reformed multilateralism, including through the expansion of the Security Council, in both categories of its membership."

She further mentioned that at a time when the world faces a lot of challenges and called for addressing the issue of rebuilding trust.

She said, "Today when the world is confronted with multiple challenges, it is important for us to have an honest conversation on how to rebuild trust in multilateral institutions and, in this regard too, the discussion that Brazil has organized is timely.

Kamboj earlier congratulated the Brazilian delegation, on their Presidency of the Council. Brazil will hold the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidency during the month of October.

"UN Charter calls for resolution of any dispute through negotiations. Where there are bilateral agreements on ways to resolve any pending dispute between parties, the best way forward would be for the international community to recognize the existence of such means and encourage the same. We have seen several examples in the past where bilateral discussions and regional and sub-regional mechanisms have been more effective in achieving mutually acceptable solutions to resolve disputes," Kamboj said.

India also welcomed the idea of resolving disputes through discussion.

Kamboj stated, "With their deep knowledge of local factors and complexities, regional and sub-regional organizations, particularly in Africa are uniquely placed to finding better solutions to conflicts in their respective regions. We, therefore, support engagements between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations, in line with the UN Charter.