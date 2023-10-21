Home / India News / LIVE: Gaganyaan test lift-off could not happen today, says ISRO chief
LIVE: Gaganyaan test lift-off could not happen today, says ISRO chief

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gaganyaan mission (Photo: X @Gaganyaan_ISRO)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 9:33 AM IST
The Biden administration is proposing changes in the H1B foreign workers programme to improve efficiency by streamlining eligibility, providing more flexibility to F-1 students, entrepreneurs and those working for non-profit bodies and ensuring better condition for other non-immigrant workers.

9:33 AM

9:12 AM

8:24 AM

9:33 AM

PM Modi to attend Scindia School event at Gwalior in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking the celebration of 125th foundation day of the Scindia School in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday.

The Scindia School was established in 1897 by the then Gwalior royalty and is located atop the historic Gwalior fort.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a multipurpose sports complex in the school and present its annual awards to distinguished alumni and top achievers, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said.

9:27 AM

Police nabs aide of gangster Ravi Pujari from Mumbai International Airport

A close aide of gangster Ravi Pujari, Vijay Purushottam Salvi, who is wanted in an extortion case, was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Crime Branch on Saturday.

According to Thane police, Vijay Purushottam Salvi alias Vijay Tambat was arrested at Mumbai International Airport and an extortion case was registered against him at Kasarvadavali Police station

Gangster Ravi Pujari is wanted in several cases including ones related to heinous crimes like murder and extortion.

On December 15, 2018, two bike-borne assailants fired from a pistol outside a beauty parlour run by actor Leena Maria Paul at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. Pujari is the third accused in this case.

9:16 AM

Police of our nation has always proved itself on every point: Amit Shah

9:12 AM

"We will come back soon after analysing what has triggered the Automatic Launch Sequence," says ISRO chief

9:10 AM

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category with AQI of 173

The air quality in the national capital on Saturday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 173.

However, several parts of Delhi recorded air quality in the 'poor' category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Anand Vihar was recorded at 239. New Moti Bagh in South Delhi almost breached the very poor category (301-400), with AQI at 293. Meanwhile, ITO recorded an AQI of 199.

9:03 AM

Engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course: ISRO Chief Somanath on Gaganyaan

Engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course, said ISRO Chief Somanath on Gaganyaan mission test vehicle launch.
We have to find out what went wrong; vehicle is safe, said Somanath on Gaganyaan test vehicle launch.

8:42 AM

Justin Trudeau booed in Canada mosque over Israel-Hamas war

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was booed during his visit to a mosque in Toronto over his response to the Israel-Hamas war, The Toronto Sun reported.

According to The Toronto Sun, Liberal MPs in Canada are joining calls by Muslim groups for Canada to push for a ceasefire in the region, while major Canadian Jewish groups have demanded Trudeau retract an earlier comment as lending credence to the claim by Hamas that Israel was responsible for an attack on a hospital in Gaza city.

8:42 AM

Joaquin Phoenix to Mahershala Ali: 55 US celebs urge President Biden to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Over 50 celebrities in the US have written an open letter to President Joe Biden, urging for a call for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

Celebrities such as Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Jon Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef and Quinta Brunson have signed the letter, Variety reported.

"We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honour all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay - an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages," the letter read.

8:37 AM

BMC warns of shutting down construction sites not taking pollution control measures

With the air quality deteriorating in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned that it would stop construction anywhere, may it be a private site or a government project, if dust and pollution control measures are not being taken. Construction is going on at a whopping 6,000 sites in the city currently, an official release quoted municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as saying on Friday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was above 200 (poor) at several places in the city during the day, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

8:32 AM

Kerala: Enforcement Directorate attaches properties worth crores in Life Mission Scam case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.38 crore in connection with the Life Mission Scam case of Kerala.

The properties attached include residential properties held in the name of Santhosh Eappen and immovable property and bank balances held in the name of Swapna Suresh.

The 'Kerala Life Mission Case' pertains to the alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act in the project, which intended to provide homes to the poor who lost their houses in the floods of 2018.

8:24 AM

Indian govt making it unbelievably difficult for millions of people in India and Canada: Trudeau

Following Center's move to revoke diplom, atic immunity of 40 Canadian diplomats in India Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that the actions that the Government of India took this week are themselves contrary to international law, and is a violation of the Vienna Convention governing diplomacy.

"It is something that all countries in the world should be worried about and this is putting aside the allegations we made of a serious violation of international law with the alleged killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil that the Indian govt could have been involved in," he said, adding that the Indian govt is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada and they're doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy.

8:19 AM

Shah attends National Police Memorial Day at National Police Memorial in Delhi

8:17 AM

Biden admin proposes changes in H1B visa programme to improve efficiency

The Biden administration is proposing changes in the H1B foreign workers programme to improve efficiency by streamlining eligibility, providing more flexibility to F-1 students, entrepreneurs and those working for non-profit bodies and ensuring better condition for other non-immigrant workers.

The rules, which are scheduled to be published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on October 23 in the Federal Register have been proposed without changing the Congress-mandated 60,000 limit on the number of such visas the US issues every year.

8:17 AM

India rejects Canada's accusation of violating norms amid diplomatic row

The Indian government on Friday rejected any notion that it had violated international law in asking Canada to recall diplomats so that both governments have roughly the same number stationed in each country.

Canada said Thursday it was recalling 41 of its 62 diplomats in India after what it said was New Delhi's warning that it would strip their diplomatic immunity something Canadian officials characterised as a violation of the Geneva Convention.

The back-and-forth comes amid a spat between the two countries over Canada's allegation that India was involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

8:17 AM

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO reschedules test vehicle launch by 30 minutes

ISRO on Saturday rescheduled the launch of its maiden Test Vehicle for the Gaganyaan human space flight mission by 30 minutes from the spaceport here.

Test Vehicle D1 mission was scheduled for a lift-off from the first launch pad at 8 am which was revised to 8.30 am.

"The lift-off is rescheduled at 08:30 Hrs. IST," an ISRO update on 'X' said. An announcement to this effect was also made at the Mission Control Centre.

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 8:16 AM IST

