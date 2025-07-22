Home / World News / Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits east coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits east coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

'EQ of M: 6.3, On: 22/07/2025 07:29:38 IST, Lat: 52.50 N, Long: 160.53 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka', NCS wrote on X

Earthquake
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 50 kilometres. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was recorded off the East Coast of Kamchatka, the National Center for Seismology (NCS), reported on Tuesday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 50 kilometres. 

"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 22/07/2025 07:29:38 IST, Lat: 52.50 N, Long: 160.53 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka", NCS wrote on X.

As per the NCS, the location of the earthquake was 1550 km West of Andreanof Islands, Alaska

The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone. 

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Previously, a tsunami warning was issued for parts of coastal Alaska after an earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska, according to the US Tsunami Warning System, The New York Times reported. 

A tsunami warning is the most urgent alert issued by the National Weather Service in the United States, and it means that people should move to higher ground or go inland. A tsunami advisory means people should get out of coastal waters and stay away from beaches and waterways. A tsunami watch means experts are evaluating the threat, so stay tuned for further information.

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more greater than M8 earthquakes over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, create tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

