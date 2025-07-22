Home / World News / Bangladesh Air Force jet crash: Death toll rises to 27, 170 injured

Bangladesh Air Force jet crash: Death toll rises to 27, 170 injured

The death toll from the crash of the Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet into a school building in Dhaka rose to 27 as more people succumbed to their injuries, authorities said on Tuesday.

jets, F-7 BGI aircraft, bangladesh aircraft
Twenty deaths were reported initially, and seven died of their injuries overnight. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The death toll from the crash of the Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet into a school building in Dhaka rose to 27 as more people succumbed to their injuries, authorities said on Tuesday.

The F-7 BGI aircraft, a training fighter jet manufactured in China, experienced a "mechanical fault" moments after takeoff and crashed into the two-storey building of Milestone School and College at Diabari in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday. 

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Bangladesh Air Force jet crash into Dhaka school 

The toll is now 27, and 25 of them are children, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus's special adviser, Saidur Rahman, told reporters.

About 170 were injured, with several of them said to be critical.

Wails of despair and pain reverberate at hospitals where patients were treated with burn injuries. 

Twenty deaths were reported initially, and seven died of their injuries overnight.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam, was among those killed in the crash.

The government has declared a state day of mourning for Tuesday in memory of those affected by the crash. 

A statement from the Chief Advisor's Office on Monday announced that the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions and educational institutions across the country.

Special prayers will be organised at all places of religious worship in the country for the injured and the dead.

A high-level investigation committee has been formed by the Bangladesh Air Force to determine the cause of the accident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits east coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

Trump deploys more immigration agents to NYC after migrant shoots officer

WHCA slams White House for excluding WSJ from Scotland trip over coverage

China heiress Zong's fight with half-siblings sparks succession debate

Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria, Gaza: White House

Topics :BangladeshDhakaFighter plane crashairplane crashplane crash

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story