Home / World News / Ursula von der Leyen seeking second term as head of EU's Commission

Ursula von der Leyen seeking second term as head of EU's Commission

The party's president, Friedrich Merz, said on Monday that his German party unanimously chose Ursula von der Leyen to be the candidate to stay in her post

65-year-old was put forward by her German Christian Democratic Union party and will only need a further rubber stamp when the party's European umbrella group meets early next month in Bucharest
AP Brussels

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen will seek a second term as head of the European Union's powerful Commission in a move that could make her the most significant politician representing the bloc's 450 million citizens in a over a generation.

Following five years of leading the 27-nation bloc through multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the first two years of Russia's war in Ukraine, the 65-year-old was put forward by her German Christian Democratic Union party and will only need a further rubber stamp when the party's European umbrella group meets early next month in Bucharest.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The party's president, Friedrich Merz, said on Monday that his German party unanimously chose Ursula von der Leyen to be the candidate to stay in her post.

Also Read

Misinformation, polarisation limit our abilities: European Commission chief

EU Summit to discuss membership of Ukraine in October: EU Council President

Europe, partners should develop global framework for AI: EU Commission Prez

EU Commission to withdraw plan to halve pesticide use after farmer protests

European Commission Prez Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Delhi for G20 meet

Putin killed my husband, will continue his fight: Navalny's widow Yulia

Putin killed my husband, will continue his fight: Navalny's widow Yulia

Putin killed my husband, will continue his fight: Navalny's widow Yulia

Putin killed my husband, will continue his fight: Navalny's widow Yulia

With 11.9 mn arrivals, India tops list for number of passengers in Dubai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :European UnionEU CommissionGermany

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story