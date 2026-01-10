Tarique Rahman appointed BNP chairman following Khaleda Zia's death

Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman on Friday was appointed as the chairman of the BNP, days after the demise of his mother and party chairperson Khaleda Zia following a prolonged illness.

The Standing Committee of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) approved the appointment of Rahman as the Chairman of the party in a meeting on Friday, local media reported.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed the appointment to the media after the meeting, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh on December 25 after 17 years of self-exile in London, was appointed the chairman after the post of BNP chairman was left vacant following the death of party chairperson and his mother, Khaleda Zia.