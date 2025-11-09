US air traffic staffing crisis disrupts thousands of flights amid shutdown

Major air traffic control staffing shortages snarled thousands of flights on Saturday as the government shutdown caused mounting travel woes and raised alarm among airline officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there were air traffic control staffing issues affecting 42 airport towers and other centers and delaying flights in at least 12 major US cities - including Atlanta, Newark, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. Flights crossing six different high-traffic areas were also facing delays.

Some 1,500 flights were canceled and 6,000 flights were delayed on Saturday, compared with Friday when 1,025 were canceled and 7,000 were delayed.

Airline officials privately said the number of delay programs made it nearly impossible to schedule and plan many flights and expressed alarm about how the system would function if staffing issues worsen.

FLIGHT REDUCTIONS TO INCREASE ON TUESDAY The FAA instructed airlines to cut 4 per cent of daily flights starting on Friday at 40 major airports because of air traffic control safety concerns. The shutdown, which has reached a record 39 days, has led to shortages of air traffic controllers who, like other federal employees, have not been paid for weeks. Reductions in flights are mandated to rise to 6 per cent on Tuesday and then hit 10 per cent by November 14. The air traffic absences prompted the FAA to impose ground delay programs at nine airports on Saturday, with delays averaging 282 minutes for flights at Atlanta, one of the busiest US airports.

The cuts, which began on Friday morning, include about 700 flights from the four largest carriers: American Airlines , Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. The four airlines canceled about the same number of flights on Saturday, under the FAA mandate, but were forced to cancel additional flights due to air traffic control staffing issues. Earlier this week, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said 20 per cent to 40 per cent of controllers had not been showing up for work over the previous several days. During a US Senate debate on Friday, Senator Ted Cruz blamed the shutdown for air traffic control concerns. Cruz, a Texas Republican who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, said he has been told that since the shutdown started, pilots have filed more than 500 voluntary safety reports about mistakes made by air traffic controllers because of fatigue.