Home / World News / US aircraft carrier 'USS General Ford' arrives in NATO-member Norway

US aircraft carrier 'USS General Ford' arrives in NATO-member Norway

The USS Ford is the first of the US Navy's new Ford class of aircraft carriers. Two more Ford-class carriers are under construction

AP Copenhagen
US aircraft carrier 'USS General Ford' arrives in NATO-member Norway

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A US aircraft carrier arrived on Wednesday in Oslo with the Norwegian armed forces saying it gives them a unique opportunity to further develop cooperation and work more closely with our most important ally, the United States.

The nuclear-powered ship USS General Ford entered the Oslo fjord escorted by a rapid dinghy-type boat with armed people on board.

The Norwegian armed forces has said any boats must stay a half-kilometre (half-mile) away from the aircraft carrier and a no-fly zone was created over the area where the aircraft carrier was.

Described as the largest aircraft carrier in the world, the vessel's first foreign call was broadcast live on Norwegian public television.

Onlooker, some using binoculars, were seen on land watching as the large aircraft carrier glided deeper and deeper into the fjord and eventually reach the city of Oslo.

The vessel will stay in the Norwegian capital until Tuesday.

After that, it will take part in drills with the Norwegian armed forces.

In early May, the US Navy said that the ship had departed from Norfolk, Virginia, on its first combat deployment, following a shorter two-month deployment in the autumn of 2022.

The USS Ford is the first of the US Navy's new Ford class of aircraft carriers. Two more Ford-class carriers are under construction.

The vessel houses about 2,600 sailors, 600 fewer than the previous generation of aircraft carriers.

The Russian Embassy in Oslo said that such demonstrations of power look illogical and harmful.

Ties between Oslo and Moscow have been tense since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Norway and Russia have a 198-kilometre-long (123-mile-long) border in the Arctic.

Also Read

US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant

Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya carrying out sea trials post-refit

Rajnath Singh says work has begun on second indigenous aircraft carrier

In setback to Putin, Finland set to officially become NATO member

India has become 5th largest economy in 2022: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Zimbabwe ranked world's most miserable country; here's where India stands

Suicide bomber attacks checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, killing 4

PM's principal secy, US comm secy discuss ways to strengthen economic ties

Pressure from West is strengthening ties with China, says Russian PM

UK inflation falls to lowest in over a year but food prices remain elevated

Topics :NATONorwayAircraft carrier

First Published: May 24 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story