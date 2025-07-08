US airport security may soon drop shoe removal rule for all travellers

By Allyson Versprille and Myles Miller

US travellers may soon no longer have to worry about removing their shoes to go through standard airport security checkpoints, a change that will likely speed up screening for airline passengers.

The Transportation Security Administration is planning to update its policies to make the change, a move that would extend a benefit already available to individuals who pay for TSA PreCheck to most ordinary travellers, according to people familiar with the matter.

ALSO READ: Airports tap tech to reshape travel and boost commercial potential TSA’s reversal would end a policy that has been for nearly two decades one of the most visible — and criticized — features of the post-9/11 heightened US airport security system. Critics, who’ve long dismissed the shoe rule as more security theater than actual security, have also faulted the policy for increasing wait times at security checkpoints at American airports.

The change would also put the US in line with most other global aviation hubs including the European Union, Dubai, and Singapore, which typically don’t require travellers to take off their shoes when going through airport security. The US requirement to remove footwear was made mandatory in August 2006 — following a failed attempt in 2001 by “shoe bomber” Richard Reid to ignite explosives packed in one of his sneakers on an American Airlines flight. “TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture,” the agency said in a statement when asked about the policy shift. “Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”