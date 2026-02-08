US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets ICC chief Jay Shah, discusses cricket growth

United States Ambassador Sergio Gor met with International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah during the T20 World Cup match between India and the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Sergio Gor discussed the rapid growth of cricket in the United States with the ICC Chairman.

On X, US Ambassador Gor described the meeting as a pleasure and highlighted the key factors driving cricket's expansion in the country. "We discussed the exponential growth of cricket in the United States with our world-class infrastructure, star talent, and incredible fans," he said.

The discussion comes as cricket continues to gain popularity in the USA, with investments in stadiums, domestic leagues, and youth development programs helping to boost the sport's profile ahead of future international tournaments.

On February 5, FIFA president Gianni Infantino met International Cricket Council (ICC) Jay Shah in Milan, marking a massive crossover moment between two of the most popular sports in the world. Infantino took to Instagram, sharing a picture of himself with Shah, hailing his work in cricket's growth and wishing him luck as the sport makes a grand return to the Olympic programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He also expressed interest in collaborating with Shah on their bid to "unite the world through sports". "It was my pleasure to meet @icc Chairman Jay Shah today in Milan. The outstanding work he has done to grow the beautiful game of cricket is exemplary. I wish him and everyone the very best as cricket gets re-introduced to the Summer Olympic Games in two years time. I also look forward to working together and collaborating as we unite the world through sports," Gianni said.