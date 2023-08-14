Home / World News / US announces $200 mn security aid for Ukraine amid war against Russia

US announces $200 mn security aid for Ukraine amid war against Russia

To extend help, the US further said that along with 5their allies, they will stand united for Ukraine

ANI US

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
The United States government on Monday announced security assistance of USD 200 million for Ukraine which continues to defend its territory and protect its people.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a US State Department statement that the package, which is valued at USD 200 million, includes air defence munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armour capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment.

"It is being executed from previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority," the statement added.

The US further said that every day, Russia is killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure. Additionally, they are weaponizing hunger and are contributing to global food insecurity by destructing Ukraine's civilian ports and grain infrastructure.

"Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks," the statement said.

To extend help, the US further said that along with 5their allies, they will stand united for Ukraine.

"Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," the statement added.

Earlier last month, The US government announced a 1.3 billion USD military aid package for Ukraine - during its ongoing conflict with Russia - including air defence systems and attack drones.

According to the US Department of Defence, the package includes four more National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), medium-range air defence batteries that have helped Ukraine withstand ongoing Russian barrages of missiles and drones.

Notably, it is the same system that is used to protect Washington DC and the area around the US capital.

The package will give Kyiv a total of 12 NASAMS. The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said last November that the NASAMS had a 100 per cent success rate in intercepting Russian attacks, CNN reported.

Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense on July 18 said following an international meeting of countries providing aid to Ukraine "Make no mistake: We are determined to support Ukraine's fight for freedom for as long as it takes."

The latest package falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which is part of the long-term US commitment to provide aid to Ukraine. Unlike drawdown packages, which are pulled directly from Defence Department stocks and can be sent in relatively quickly, USAI packages are contracted with industry, a process which can take months or more, CNN reported.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the US DoD added.

