Business travel spending to top pre-covid level to over $1.78 trn in 2024

Worldwide spending on business travel will top pre-pandemic levels next year and expand to more than $1.78 trillion in 2027, according to the Global Business Travel Association’s annual outlook.
Spending has accelerated faster than the group had forecast last year on more stable global economic conditions and as recessions failed to materialize, according to the report released Monday during the GBTA’s annual conference in Dallas. It will hit $1.52 trillion in 2024, topping 2019’s record $1.43 trillion. The group previously expected that the mark wouldn’t be surpassed until mid-2026.