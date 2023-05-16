Home / World News / US announces criminal cases involving flow of information to Russia, China

US announces criminal cases involving flow of information to Russia, China

The Justice Department announced a series of criminal cases tracing the illegal flow of sensitive technology, including Apple's software code for self-driving cars and materials used for missiles

AP Washington
US announces criminal cases involving flow of information to Russia, China

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Justice Department announced a series of criminal cases Tuesday tracing the illegal flow of sensitive technology, including Apple's software code for self-driving cars and materials used for missiles, to foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran.

Some of the alleged theft highlighted by the department dates back several years, but U.S. officials are drawing attention to the collection of cases now to highlight the work of a task force created this year to disrupt the transfer of goods to foreign countries.

We are committed to doing all we can to prevent these advanced tools from falling into the hands of adversaries who wield them in a way that threatens not only our national security but democratic values everywhere, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, who heads the Justice Department's national security division.

One of the cases, unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, accuses a former software engineer from Apple of taking proprietary data related to self-driving cars before his last day at the company in 2018 and then boarding a flight from San Francisco to China on the night that FBI agents were conducting a search at his house.

Other cases disclosed Tuesday have resulted in arrests. One defendant, Liming Li, 64, was arrested earlier this month on charges that he stole thousands of sensitive files from his California employer, including technology that can be used in the development of nuclear submarines and military aircraft, and used them to help competing Chinese businesses.

Li has been in custody since his arrest. A lawyer who has been representing him declined to comment.

Additionally, two Russian nationals, Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Vasilii Sergeyevich Besedin, were arrested in Arizona this month on charges of conspiring to send aircraft parts to Russian airline companies.

Lawyers for both men did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

The Justice Department also unsealed a separate criminal case accusing a Chinese national of conspiring to transmit isostatic graphite, a material that can be used in the nose of intercontinental ballistics, to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The departments of Justice and Commerce earlier this year launched the Disruptive Technology Strike Force as a way to prevent U.S. adversaries from acquiring sensitive technology.

Also Read

Iran to uphold nuke commitments, if sanctions removed: Iranian atomic chief

Iran blames US sanctions for causing environment, health problems

Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Iran ready to take final steps for nuke deal if red lines respected: FM

ServiceNow joins AI wave in partnership with Microsoft, OpenAI: Report

Global economy risks stalling as China, Germany juggernauts slow: Report

Alleged Russian hacker charged in $200 million ransomware spree: Report

Death rate gap between Black, White Americans hits a 20-year high

Russian firms investing rupee surplus in Indian govt debt: IBA chief

Topics :United StatesUS governmentRussiaChinaIran

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story