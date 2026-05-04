US announces 'Project Freedom' to escort stranded ships through Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said the US Navy will start guiding foreign stranded ships to safety through the Strait of Hormuz from Monday and warned Iran that any interference in the process would be dealt with forcefully.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 'Project Freedom' was aimed at helping foreign ships that are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz as "innocent bystanders" and in no way involved in the developments in West Asia.

Trump said several of these ships were running low on food, drinking water and everything else necessary for large-scale crews to stay onboard in a healthy and sanitary manner.

At the same time, the US President said that his representatives were having positive discussions with Iran, which could lead to something "positive for all". The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea route between Oman and Iran that transports one-fifth of the global oil supplies, has been effectively closed since February 28, when the US and Israel launched the war with Iran. The US has also imposed an economic blockade targeted at Iran by denying any ships to transit to and from ports of the Persian gulf nation. "The Ships movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong - They are victims of circumstance. This is a Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran," Trump said.

"We have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," he said. "If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully," Trump said. Axios reported that the US sent another amended draft on Sunday for an agreement to end the war in response to Iranian officials' latest proposal. US special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN that the US was in conversation with Iran to end the war. The global oil markets have been in turmoil since the war broke out, as crude prices have been ruling high and briefly touched $126 per barrel last week.