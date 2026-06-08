Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,720; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,720 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,54,900 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,900.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,140.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900.

ALSO READ: West Asia crisis, oil prices key driver for gold this week: Analysts The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900.

US gold edged lower on Monday, extending losses from the previous session on US rate-hike concerns, while renewed hostilities in the Gulf pushed oil prices higher, fanning inflation concerns.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $4,321.49 per ounce by 0124 GMT. Prices fell about 3 per cent on Friday, hitting the lowest since March 24, as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report raised bets for interest rate hikes.

US gold futures for August delivery were down 0.5 per cent at $4,345.60.

Gold demand was subdued in India last week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to volatile overseas prices, while premiums in China eased slightly.

Gold speculators raised net long positions by 14,409 contracts to 111,341 in the week to June 2.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $67.52 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,773.69, while palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,231.51.

(with inputs from Reuters)