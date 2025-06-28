US appeals against court order allowing Harvard to admit foreign students

By Bob Van Voris

The government is appealing a court order letting Harvard University continue enrolling foreign students despite President Donald Trump’s proclamation barring their entry to the US.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston issued a preliminary injunction Monday preventing the government from following through on a June 4 Trump proclamation denying entry to international students planning to attend Harvard. Justice Department lawyers on Friday notified the judge that the government will seek to have the decision reversed by an appeals court, without providing any additional details.

Harvard has been the main target of Trump’s efforts to force universities to crack down on antisemitism, remove perceived political bias and eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programmes. Harvard has separately sued over a $2.6 billion funding freeze, which Burroughs has temporarily blocked. Trump has also threatened to revoke the school’s tax-exempt status.

Harvard and government officials didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Monday’s ruling was Harvard’s second win in a high-stakes legal battle with the president over its large international student population. On June 20, the judge blocked a May order by the government revoking Harvard’s certification to enroll foreign students.