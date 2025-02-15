Transgender ban: US Army halts recruitment, ends gender-affirming care

The US Army has confirmed that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to join the military and that all gender-affirming medical care for service members will be discontinued. The policy change follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on January 27, which banned transgender individuals from entering the armed forces and directed the Pentagon to determine a policy for transgender service members within 30 days.

"The US Army will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members," the Army stated in a post.

The decision reverses the policies established under the Biden administration, which had allowed transgender individuals to serve in the military and access medical care, including hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries.

US Army changes recruitment and medical care policy

The Army's confirmation of the new policy means that, effective immediately:

- All new enlistments of individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused.

- All scheduled, unscheduled, or planned gender-affirming medical procedures for service members are halted.

The policy also comes after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo on February 7, temporarily freezing the recruitment of individuals diagnosed with gender dysphoria and suspending all gender-affirming medical treatments for active-duty troops.

Gender dysphoria is a recognised medical condition that occurs when a person’s biological sex does not match their gender identity, often leading to psychological distress. Under the previous policy, transgender troops were allowed to receive medical treatment, including hormone therapy and gender-confirmation surgeries, as part of their military healthcare benefits.

Despite the ban, the Army stated that transgender individuals currently serving "have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect."

US Army policy shift follows Trump's executive order

The policy shift follows Trump’s January 27 executive order, which states that allowing individuals to express a "gender identity" inconsistent with their biological sex conflicts with the military’s standards.

The order justifies the decision by stating that military readiness and effectiveness should not be compromised by policies that require accommodations for transgender individuals. It aligns with Trump’s previous statements from his first term from 2017 to 2021, in which he expressed concerns about the cost of gender-affirming medical care for transgender service members and the potential impact on military operations.

"The military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender service members bring," Trump stated in 2017 when he first attempted to impose a similar ban.

During his first term, the Trump administration froze transgender recruitments while allowing those already serving to remain in the military. However, he did not fully implement a ban at that time.

When President Joe Biden took office in 2021, he overturned Trump's restrictions, allowing transgender individuals to serve and access medical care within the military healthcare system. Biden's reversal was supported by advocacy groups and military officials who argued that transgender individuals have served in the armed forces and should not face discrimination.

Trump's crackdown on woke culture and gender identity policies

The decision to ban transgender recruits and halt gender-affirming care is part of Trump’s campaign promise to limit progressive policies in government, schools, and the military.

Trump has stated that government policies should not accommodate gender identity outside of biological sex. In line with this, he signed multiple executive orders, including:

- A directive stating that the government will only recognise two sexes, male and female.

- An order banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women’s sports.

US Army transgender ban and its impact on service members

According to Department of Defense data, the US military has approximately 1.3 million active-duty personnel.

Advocacy groups estimate that around 15,000 transgender individuals currently serve in the military. However, officials suggest the actual number is in the low thousands.

The ban will affect both new recruits and active-duty personnel. Those who have not yet undergone gender-affirming medical treatments may face restrictions in continuing their service. Military analysts believe this could lead to legal challenges from advocacy groups, who argue that the ban discriminates against transgender individuals and harms military recruitment efforts.

