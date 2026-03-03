US asks Americans to leave West Asian countries amid escalating conflict

The US Department of State on Monday (local time) asked Americans to leave parts of West Asia immediately using available commercial transport, citing serious safety risks as the situation across the region continues to intensify.

The “depart now” alert is active for Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

In its advisory, the department said US citizens who need help in arranging departure through commercial means can contact officials 24/7.

The contact details given are

From overseas: +1-202-501-4444

From within US and Canada: +1-888-407-4747

Americans have also been urged to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov to receive security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate, and to follow @TravelGov for official alerts, including via its WhatsApp channel.