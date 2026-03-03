Home / World News / US asks Americans to leave West Asian countries amid escalating conflict

US asks Americans to leave West Asian countries amid escalating conflict

US Department of State issued a 'depart now' advisory for 14 countries in West Asia, as Secretary of State warned that a harsher phase lay ahead and said the US stood ready to assist citizens

Marco Rubio
“The hardest hits are yet to come,” Rubio said, warning that the next phase would be “even more punishing on Iran” than current strikes (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 7:05 AM IST
The US Department of State on Monday (local time) asked Americans to leave parts of West Asia immediately using available commercial transport, citing serious safety risks as the situation across the region continues to intensify.
 
The “depart now” alert is active for Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
 
In its advisory, the department said US citizens who need help in arranging departure through commercial means can contact officials 24/7.
 
The contact details given are
  • From overseas: +1-202-501-4444
  • From within US and Canada: +1-888-407-4747
Americans have also been urged to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov to receive security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate, and to follow @TravelGov for official alerts, including via its WhatsApp channel.
Hardest hits yet to come, says Rubio
 
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US President retains the authority to undertake whatever operations he deems necessary as Commander-in-Chief, but added that the objectives of the current mission could be achieved without ground forces.
 
“The hardest hits are yet to come,” Rubio said, warning that the next phase would be “even more punishing on Iran” than current strikes. He described the mission as ‘critical’ at this juncture, arguing that delaying action could allow adversaries to regroup and inflict greater damage later.
 
Rubio also said the world would be safer once ‘Operation Epic Fury’ is completed.
 
Earlier, in his first live remarks since the Israel-Iran-US conflict began, US President Donald Trump indicated that the fighting may not be short-lived. He said the war could last “longer than four or five weeks” and added that he would not “get bored of it”, unlike what some people may think.
 
First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 7:05 AM IST

