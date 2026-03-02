US Treasury to terminate all use of Anthropic products, says Bessent

The US Treasury Department and the federal housing agency are terminating all use of Anthropic products, including its Claude platform, in response to President Donald Trump's order to stop using the AI startup's technology.

Trump on Friday directed the government to stop work with Anthropic, and the Pentagon said it would declare the startup a supply-chain risk, dealing a major blow to the artificial intelligence lab after a showdown about technology guardrails.

The Treasury Department is terminating all use of Anthropic products, including Claude, Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X on Monday.

William Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, also said in a post on X that his department and US mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are terminating all use of Anthropic products. Trump said that there would be a six-month phase-out for the Defense Department and other agencies that use Anthropic's products.