Home / World News / US auto sales seen rising 6% in Oct quarter as EV demand surges

US auto sales seen rising 6% in Oct quarter as EV demand surges

Market research firm Cox Automotive expects US new vehicle sales to be about 4.14 million units for July-September, compared with 3.9 million in the same period last year

Auto sales continue to slide in Dec, likely to remain subdued for some time
General Motors is expected to hold on to its top spot during the quarter, followed by Toyota Motor's North America unit and Ford, according to Cox. Tesla's sales are expected to drop by nearly 6 per cent.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US auto sales are expected to rise about 6 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago, as consumers were seen pulling forward their electric vehicle purchases before the end of certain tax credits, while demand for SUVs and crossovers remained steady. 
Market research firm Cox Automotive expects US new vehicle sales to be about 4.14 million units for July-September, compared with 3.9 million in the same period last year. 
President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill ended the $7,500 tax credits for new EV purchases on Sept. 30, leading to a temporary surge in sales during the quarter. 
Trump's tariffs have also trickled down to impact the industry with higher prices on parts and other components, although demand for new vehicles has so far held steady. 
Demand for mid-size crossovers and pickup trucks has remained strong in September, another market research firm Cox said in a report. 
However, new vehicle sales are expected to wane in the coming months, as companies pass on their increased costs, Cox analyst Charlie Chesbrough said in the report. 
"More tariffed products are replacing existing inventory, and prices are expected to be pushed higher as automakers pass along higher import costs," Chesbrough said. 
General Motors is expected to hold on to its top spot during the quarter, followed by Toyota Motor's North America unit and Ford, according to Cox. Tesla's sales are expected to drop by nearly 6 per cent. 
The average retail price for new vehicles in September was expected to touch $45,795, up $1,310 from last year, market data provider J.D. Power had said last month. 
In July and August, average hikes from a year ago were $938 and $985, respectively. 
S&P Global Mobility expects auto demand to taper off towards the end of the year, hurt by affordability concerns, lower EV sales volumes and expected economic slowdown over the next few quarters.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Europe to launch first carbon import tax to curb emissions, stop leakage

Who works, who waits: What the latest US government shutdown means

Hamas says it will study Trump's peace proposal before responding

UK sanctions 70 people, groups with links to Iran's nuclear programme

US shutdown threatens EPA operations, impacting air, water, land protection

Topics :USUS auto salesAuto salesElectric Vehicles

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story