US backs Philippines, rejects China's nature reserve plan in disputed sea

By Eric Martin

The US backed the Philippines in rejecting China’s plan to create a national nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal in the disputed sea that separates the two nations, calling it “destabilizing.”

The move by the government in Beijing is “yet another coercive attempt to advance sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea at the expense of its neighbors,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Friday. China’s actions in the shoal “continue to undermine regional stability,” he added.

The Philippine government filed a diplomatic protest against China on Friday, foreign affairs department spokesperson Angelica Escalona said Saturday. It is “a strong, unequivocal and formal articulation of Philippine objections to the Chinese action,” she said in a mobile-phone message to reporters.