Home / World News / Judge orders Trump admin to update site, uphold TPS rights for Venezuelans

Judge orders Trump admin to update site, uphold TPS rights for Venezuelans

TPS is a designation that can be granted by the Homeland Security secretary to people in the United States if their homelands are deemed unsafe for return due to a natural disaster

immigrants, illegal immigration, deported from US, deport
Lawyers for plaintiffs say people with temporary protected status are at risk of losing their jobs and more | Image: Bloomberg
AP San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 8:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump's administration must update its immigration services website to reflect that 600,000 Venezuelans with temporary protected status are legally allowed to live and work in the United States, a federal judge ordered.

US District Judge Edward Chen ordered Trump's Republican administration to change its US Citizenship and Immigration Services website after plaintiffs' lawyers said temporary protected status holders were still in detention centres or unable to return to work even after his September 5 judgment in favour of plaintiffs. Chen said on Thursday his September 5 order in favor of TPS holders went into effect immediately.

That ruling found Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had unlawfully canceled temporary protected status, or TPS, extensions granted by President Joe Biden's Democratic administration for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians.

TPS is a designation that can be granted by the Homeland Security secretary to people in the United States if their homelands are deemed unsafe for return due to a natural disaster, political instability or other dangerous conditions.

William Weiland, an attorney with the Department of Justice, said the judge had not ordered the government to update its website. Weiland also argued in court documents that the September 5 judgment did not take effect immediately unless specifically ordered.

Chen said in his Thursday order that the rule cited by the government did not apply to these types of cases. The previous day, he denied the government's request to stay his judgment while it appeals.

Lawyers for plaintiffs say people with temporary protected status are at risk of losing their jobs and more. They submitted a court declaration stating that a San Antonio man detained in May was told he will not be released until the website is updated.

Another declaration is from a TPS holder who has worked in an Amazon warehouse for three years. The person was told by human resources that a copy of the Sept. 5 court order and letter from an immigration attorney was not enough to authorise employment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of America revamps leadership ranks with eye on succession race

Iran, France near prisoner swap deal including woman held for posts on Gaza

Spain summons Israeli envoy over Netanyahu office remarks amid Gaza war row

Boeing workers reject latest contract, extending strike at three US plants

Nepal dissolves Parl, sets elections for March 2026 under interim PM Karki

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS immigration policyUS immigration lawIllegal immigration in US

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story