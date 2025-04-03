No love in China? US bans diplomats from dating Chinese nationals

The US government has enforced a strict ban on romantic and sexual relationships between American personnel stationed in China and Chinese citizens, The Associated Press reported.

The directive, introduced in January by former US Ambassador Nicholas Burns just before his departure, aims to curb potential security risks tied to personal relationships.

The policy applies to diplomats, their family members, and contractors with security clearances across all US missions in mainland China, including the embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, Wuhan, and Hong Kong. It prohibits any romantic involvement between US personnel and Chinese nationals, reinforcing Washington’s concerns over intelligence threats.

Though the directive was communicated internally, it was never publicly announced. It does not extend to American staff stationed outside China. However, those already in relationships with Chinese citizens can apply for an exemption. If denied, they must either end the relationship or leave their post.

Throwback to Cold War-era restrictions

This policy echoes Cold War-era regulations when US personnel were barred from forming relationships with Soviet or Chinese nationals due to fears of espionage. Those restrictions were relaxed after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, but the renewed crackdown signals Washington’s growing apprehension over China’s intelligence-gathering tactics.

Rising tensions and tighter controls

US-China relations have become increasingly strained, with clashes over trade, technology, and geopolitical influence. The latest ban emphasises mounting concerns that Chinese authorities could exploit personal connections to gain access to sensitive US government information.

Peter Mattis, a former CIA analyst and president of The Jamestown Foundation, further pointed out that there have been documented cases where Chinese agents seduced American diplomats, though no recent incidents have surfaced. He highlighted that China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) doesn’t just rely on professional spies but also pressures ordinary citizens into intelligence work—turning even personal relationships into a security risk.

“The MSS is willing to leverage any human connection that a target has to collect intelligence,” Mattis said. “This rule change suggests the MSS has gotten a lot more aggressive at trying to access the embassy and US government,” he said.