Home / World News / US-based food ordering firm Grubhub to lay off 15% of its workforce

US-based food ordering firm Grubhub to lay off 15% of its workforce

US-based online food ordering company Grubhub has announced to lay off about 15 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 400 employees, to maintain "competitiveness" in the market.

IANS San Francisco
US-based food ordering firm Grubhub to lay off 15% of its workforce

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US-based online food ordering company Grubhub has announced to lay off about 15 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 400 employees, to maintain "competitiveness" in the market.

"There is no doubt whatsoever that we have a solid foundation in place and an immense opportunity ahead of us -- but it is also clear that we need to make some tough decisions in order to maintain our competitiveness, deliver the best possible service for diners and our other partners, and be successful for the long-term," Howard Migdal, Grubhub CEO, said in a message to employees on Monday.

Explaining the decision to lay off, the company said it's operating and employee costs grew at a higher rate.

"Rightsising the business for where we are now a" which includes ensuring we have the right resources and organisational structure focused on the right priorities - will allow us to be more agile, make bolder bets and take advantage of all of the opportunities on our doorstep," Migdal stated.

Meanwhile, music streaming platform Spotify has laid off 200 employees, 2 per cent of its workforce, from its podcast division as part of a corporate reorganisation.

In January this year, Spotify slashed 6 per cent of its workforce, or about 600 staffers, globally.

--IANS

shs/shb/

Also Read

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws

Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide medical support to delivery partners

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

Twitter may soon limit number of DMs non-Blue users can send per day

Heat scorches Europe as southern Spain temp to reach 45 deg C this month

Trump to face judge in historic court appearance over hoarding documents

UK wages rise sharply in April, set to bolster expectations of rate hike

Messi detained by Chinese Police at Beijing Airport, read to know more

Topics :Food deliveryonline food deliverylayoff

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story