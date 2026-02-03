US biker gang Punjabi Devils' founder pleads guilty to selling illegal guns

Jashanpreet Singh, the 27-year-old founder of a motorcycle gang, “Punjabi Devils”, has pleaded guilty in the United States for illegally dealing in firearms and possessing a machine gun, the US Attorney’s Office said on Monday.

Singh, a resident of Lodi in California, allegedly tried to sell several weapons, including a short-barrelled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices and a revolver, to an undercover officer in June last year, the statement said.

A search of Singh’s home led to the recovery of more weapons, including a machine gun, another conversion device and a silencer, the prosecutor said. Officers also found a ‘pineapple’-style grenade and a suspected military Claymore mine, both of which were destroyed at the scene by the county bomb squad, the statement added.

Arrest followed failed court appearance and attempted travel It said Singh first faced related state charges in San Joaquin County but failed to appear in court on July 21, 2025, prompting a bench warrant. Days later, authorities learned he had booked a flight to India, and he was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on July 26 before departure, it stated. Singh currently remains in federal custody. Gang links and sentencing timeline outlined by prosecutors The prosecutor stated that Singh is the founder of the “Punjabi Devils”, a Stockton-based “outlaw” motorcycle club linked to the Hells Angels, an international gang originally formed in California.