US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait week after Beijing's games

The US is Taiwan's biggest unofficial ally and is bound by its own laws to provide the island with the means to defend itself

AP Taipei
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:13 PM IST
US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, almost a week after China held massive war games around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

The destroyer USS Higgins and the Canadian frigate HMCS Vancouver made a routine transit of the Taiwan Strait meant to uphold the principle of freedom of navigation for all countries, read a statement on Monday by the US Navy's 7th Fleet.

The US Navy, occasionally joined by ships from allied countries, regularly transits the sensitive waterway separating China from Taiwan.

China condemned the maneuver, saying it undermined peace and stability in the region.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it mobilised naval and air forces to monitor the transit of the US and Canadian ships in accordance with the law.

The transiting ships navigated through waters where high-seas freedom of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law, read the US Navy 7th Fleet statement.

The international community's navigational rights and freedoms in the Taiwan Strait should not be limited, it added.

The transit came less than a week after China conducted large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands last Monday, simulating the sealing off of key ports in a move that underscores the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing employed a record 125 aircraft, as well as its Liaoning aircraft carrier and ships as part of the drills, which were in reaction to a National Day speech by Taiwanese President Lai Chite. Lai had emphasised his commitment to resist annexation or encroachment by Beijing.

Taiwan was a Japanese colony before being unified with China at the end of World War II. It split away in 1949 when Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists fled to the island as Mao Zedong's Communists defeated them in a civil war and took power.

The US is Taiwan's biggest unofficial ally and is bound by its own laws to provide the island with the means to defend itself.


First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

