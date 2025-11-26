Home / World News / Trump may visit China in November 2026 to attend Apec Summit: US official

Trump may visit China in November 2026 to attend Apec Summit: US official

The development comes a day after Trump said that he has accepted Xi's invitation to visit China in April and that he invited Xi for a state visit to the US later next year

Donald Trump, Trump, Xi Jinping
The announcement came after Trump and Xi spoke on the phone, nearly a month after their first in-person meeting since Trump took office this year | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday (local time) said that President Donald Trump could visit China in November 2026 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, which may be one of the four potential in-person meetings between Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the next year.
 
As with many features of the Trump presidency, this level of contact would be unprecedented, matched only by Trump’s four meetings with Xi in 2017 during his first term, the South China Morning Post reported.
 
Speaking with CNBC, Bessent noted that while the two countries will always be competitors, their ties are still improving. He said, "What I feel very good about is the relationship between the leaders. “We’re always going to be rivals. That’s natural. But are there things we can do together? Yes.”
 
The development comes a day after Trump said he has accepted Xi's invitation to visit China in April and that he invited Xi for a state visit to the US later next year.
 
The announcement came after Trump and Xi spoke on the phone, nearly a month after their first in-person meeting since Trump took office this year. Trump said the discussions covered Ukraine, fentanyl, and China's purchase of American soybeans, Associated Press reported.
 

China's purchase of US soybeans

 
Addressing a key concern for Trump and his team, rising inflation and the impact of his trade war on American farmers, Bessent said China’s purchases of US soybeans are “right on schedule".
 
Beijing stopped buying US soybeans earlier this year as bilateral tensions escalated between the two countries and turned to Brazil to fill the gap. This became a sticking point ahead of an agreement that was reached on October 30, under which Beijing would purchase “at least” 87.5 million metric tonnes of US grain over the next three and a half years.
 

Trump-Xi meetings

 
Four in-person meetings within a year between the two countries’ leaders would be unprecedented, aside from Trump’s early first-term outreach, when he met Xi in Florida, Germany, Beijing, and Vietnam over seven months.
 
In addition to accepting Trump's invitation for a state visit, Xi might also visit the US for the annual Group of 20 meeting, which is scheduled to take place at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Florida.
 
"If there are four meetings during the year, I think that gives the relationship great stability,” Bessent said. “And stability is good for the American people and good for the world economy."
 
According to the report, Bessent has taken a prominent role in easing tensions with China since Trump returned to office, holding multiple rounds of discussions in Geneva, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Kuala Lumpur, often with Chinese Vice Minister He Lifeng.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At least 10 dead, many missing as landslides hit Indonesia's Sumatra island

China's pressure on Japan follows familiar tactics, could last for a while

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Afghanistan; no casualties reported

HP planning to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees by FY28, boosts AI efforts

Thyssenkrupp steel workers seek job security amid possible Jindal takeover

Topics :Donald TrumpUS ChinaXi JinpingBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story