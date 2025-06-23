How much damage US strikes did on Iran's nuclear facilities: Satellite pics

Fordow: Deep-strike hits on hardened facility

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, buried deep within a mountain near Qom, was hit by at least 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, a 30,000lb “bunker busters” designed for hardened underground targets.

The strike was part of ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ and executed by B-2 bombers flying under radio silence. Satellite imagery reviewed by Al Jazeera’s Sanad unit shows multiple impact craters and damage to nearby air defence systems.

Fordow had previously housed centrifuges capable of enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels. Iran maintains the facility was dedicated to peaceful research and had been under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervision until recently.