Home / World News / US counterterrorism agency issues warning over threat from al Qaeda

US counterterrorism agency issues warning over threat from al Qaeda

Memo urged govt officials to avoid surveillance, to not post or publicly share details about travel plans, schedules and locations, and to remove badges and other forms of identification out of work

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch
It also warned of potential threats to targets that draw large crowds including sport and music events and urged law enforcement presence at those events | Photo: Pexels
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US National Counterterrorism Center said on Friday that recent calls by al Qaeda for attacks against the United States showed the group's enduring threat to the country. 
Al Qaeda and its Yemen-based affiliate, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) "are likely seeking to leverage their media publications and global conflicts, particularly where there is US support or military involvement, to inspire potential attackers," it said in a memo to law enforcement. 
The memo urged government officials to avoid surveillance, to not post or publicly share details about travel plans, schedules and locations, and to remove badges and other forms of identification outside of work. 
It also warned of potential threats to targets that draw large crowds including sport and music events and urged law enforcement presence at those events along with organizing pre-event briefings on security measures. 
The United States designates al Qaeda as a "foreign terrorist organization." The September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington by al Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people. 
A report by the US Department of Homeland Security issued late last year that evaluated different types of threats to the United States, said al Qaeda was committed to striking the US and had "reinvigorated its outreach" to Western audiences. 
The NCTC, under the control of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, was created in 2004. It said information it was sharing with law enforcement will give them tools to combat targeting attempts by al Qaeda. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thousands evacuated in Hong Kong after discovery of large WWII-era bomb

Cyberattack disrupts check-in, boarding systems at major European airports

3 killed, dozens injured as Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine

US ends temporary protection for Syrians, orders departures within 60 days

Chicago violence real, but troops not the answer: Families of crime victims

Topics :Al QaedaUS securityTerrorism threatCounterterrorismUnited States

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story