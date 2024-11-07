US election 2024 sees historic wins for LGBTQ, Asian, and Latino leaders

In a historic night for politics in the United States, election results from Delaware, New Jersey, and other states marked a turning point for women, Latinos, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other underrepresented groups in Congress and state leadership. While Republican candidate former President Donald Trump swept the presidential election, advocates for diversity in governance have much to celebrate. Here is a list of historic firsts in the United States from the 2024 election.

First openly transgender House member: Sarah McBride

Sarah McBride, a Delaware state senator, has become the first openly transgender person elected to the US House of Representatives, winning Delaware's at-large House seat against Republican candidate John Whalen III. McBride, 34, previously made headlines as the first openly transgender speaker at the Democratic National Convention in 2020. Her election marks a significant advance for LGBTQ+ representation in US federal politics.

“Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to be your next member of Congress,” McBride wrote in a post on X following the election results.

First women and LGBTQ+ candidates

In North Dakota, Republican Julie Fedorchak will become the state’s first woman elected to the US House, leaving Mississippi as the only state yet to send a woman to Congress. Fedorchak secured 69.5 per cent of the vote, defeating Democrat Trygve Hammer (30.5 per cent).

Texas also made history as Democrat Julie Johnson became the first openly LGBTQ+ individual elected to federal office in the state, defeating Republican Darrell Day and Libertarian Kevin Hale.

Similarly, Washington state elected Democrat Emily Randall as its first openly LGBTQ+ member of Congress. Randall won 57.2 per cent of the vote against Republican opponent Drew MacEwen (42.8 per cent).

First Korean-American in US Senate: Andy Kim

The election also marked significant wins for Asian-American representation. Democrat Andy Kim from New Jersey became the first Korean-American elected to the US Senate, winning the seat vacated by Bob Menendez. Kim, a three-term congressman, is also New Jersey’s first Asian-American senator.

Kim, a former diplomat, defeated Republican candidate Curtis Bashaw, securing 53.2 per cent of the vote.

First Indian-American elected from Virginia: Suhas Subramanyam

Democrat Suhas Subramanyam became the first Indian-American elected to Congress from Virginia. Subramanyam will succeed retiring Democrat Jennifer Wexton, representing Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. He joins several other Indian-Americans re-elected to the House of Representatives, including Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, and Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Indian-American Gen Z candidate Ashwin Ramaswami, however, faced a narrow loss against GOP state senator Shawn Still, who won with 53 per cent of the vote.

First Latino elected from Ohio: Bernie Moreno

Ohio added to the night’s historic achievements by electing Bernie Moreno as its first Latino senator. Born in Colombia and later moving to the United States, Moreno’s election introduces Latino representation in Ohio’s political landscape.

First Iranian-American in Arizona: Yassamin Ansari

Arizona also witnessed a historic win with Yassamin Ansari’s election. Ansari is the first Iranian-American from Arizona to be elected to Congress. The first Iranian-American elected to the United States Congress was Stephanie Bice, who won a seat in the House of Representatives in 2020. Ansari will represent Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District.

First Jewish governor in North Carolina: Josh Stein

In North Carolina, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein became the state’s first Jewish governor, defeating Republican candidate Mark Robinson. Stein will replace outgoing Democrat Roy Cooper, who has reached his term limit.

Second President to win non-consecutive terms: Donald Trump

Donald Trump made history by winning two non-consecutive terms as US President. At 78, he is also one of the oldest presidents elected in the United States. He is only the second former president to win a non-consecutive term, after Grover Cleveland.