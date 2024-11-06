Spirit Aero System raises doubts over ability to continue as going concern

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Spirit's cash balance at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $218 million, according to an October filing

Boeing
The latest disclosure on Tuesday comes as Boeing is seeking to revive production of its 737 MAX after the weeks-long strike ended on Monday night. The strike by more than 33,000 US West Coast workers halted output of most of Boeing's commercial jet models including the 737. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:25 AM IST
Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to US planemaker Boeing, warned on Tuesday there was "substantial doubt" the company would be able to continue as a going concern.
 
Last month, Spirit Aero said it was burning through dwindling cash reserves, as a strike by Boeing's US factory workers hammered the Wichita, Kansas-based supplier that produces the fuselage for the planemaker's strongest-selling 737 MAX jet. 
We retain a range of options and levers to address our financial and spacing constraints and are working with our customers on these matters," said Joe Buccino, spokesperson for Spirit Aero, which is a critical supplier to Boeing and rival Airbus.
Boeing declined to comment. 

The company raised more than $24 billion last month. 
Spirit Aero said in October it had drawn down an entire $350-million bridge loan set up when Boeing agreed to acquire the supplier in June, confirming an earlier report from Reuters. 
Spirit Aero has previously disclosed it used up a $425-million customer advance from Boeing.
 
First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

