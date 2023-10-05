Home / World News / US embassy trashes reports on Garcetti alerting team about India-Canada row

US embassy trashes reports on Garcetti alerting team about India-Canada row

The US embassy on Thursday trashed reports that American Ambassador Eric Garcetti alerted his team about possible impact of New Delhi's diplomatic spat with Ottawa on India-US relations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The US embassy on Thursday trashed reports that American Ambassador Eric Garcetti alerted his team about possible impact of New Delhi's diplomatic spat with Ottawa on India-US relations.

American media outlet The Politico reported that Garcetti also has said the US may need to reduce its contacts with Indian officials for an undefined period of time.

"The US embassy dismisses these reports. Ambassador Garcetti is working hard every day to deepen the partnership between the people and governments of the United States and India," a US embassy spokesperson said, when asked about the report.

"As his personal engagement and public schedule demonstrates, Ambassador Garcetti and the US Mission to India are working every day to advance the important, strategic, and consequential partnership we have with India," the spokesperson said.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

The Politico, quoting an unnamed official, said "Garcetti has told his in-country team that, because of the diplomatic spat with Canada, relations between India and the US could get worse for a time."

Garcetti also has said the US may need to reduce its contacts with Indian officials for an undefined period of time, it reported.

The White House said on Tuesday that Canada's allegations regarding India's involvement in the killing of the separatist are "serious" and need to be investigated fully.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

We care about both countries: US Envoy Eric Garcetti on India-Canada row

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

We have been working to return art that needs to be in India: Garcetti

Fears about Amazon, Microsoft cloud computing dominance trigger UK probe

Russia launches more drone attacks as Zelenksyy travels to a European forum

US officials will meet with counterparts in Mexico to talk drugs, migration

Shelling in northwest Syria kills at least 5 civilians: Emergency workers

World Teachers' Day 2023: History, importance, theme, quotes and wishes

Topics :India-CanadaUS and IndiaKhalistan issue

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story