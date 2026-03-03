Home / World News / US expands evacuations of non-emergency staff to include UAE amid Iran war

The other countries include Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan; Kuwait and Qatar

US Department
The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and long considered a safe corner of the Middle East, has been dragged into the Iran war with interceptions and attacks
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 2:22 PM IST
The US State Department evacuations of non-emergency personnel and family reached six nations on Tuesday with the inclusion of the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and long considered a safe corner of the Middle East, has been dragged into the Iran war with interceptions and attacks.

The other countries include Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan. Kuwait and Qatar.

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

