Home / World News / US expects Israel to shift to targeted operations in Gaza: Secy Blinken

US expects Israel to shift to targeted operations in Gaza: Secy Blinken

Hostage deal uncertain after Egypt's talks end without results

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday | Photo: Reuters
Agencies

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Israel’s campaign to root out Hamas from the Gaza Strip needs to shift from a large-scale military attack to a more precise operation that will reduce the toll on Palestinian civilians, the top US diplomat said.
 
“It’s clear that the conflict will move — and needs to move — to a lower-intensity phase,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday in Washington. “And we expect to see, and want to see, a shift to more targeted operations, with a smaller number of forces, that’s really focused in on dealing with the leadership of Hamas, the tunnel network and a few other critical things.”
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Blinken’s comments added fresh weight to Biden administration efforts to prod Israel to end the wide-scale destruction. Almost 19,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
 
Meanwhile, fighting in the Gaza Strip escalated on Thursday with some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war and Hamas demonstrated its ability to rocket Tel Aviv, even as the enemies held their most serious talks for weeks on a new truce.
 
The sides are discussing a new truce to release some of the more than 100 hostages still held by militants who stormed Israeli towns on a killing spree on October 7. At the same time, the UN Security Council is working on a new plan to ramp up aid. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was in Egypt for a second day for negotiations, a rare personal intervention which in the past has signalled important stages in diplomacy. 
 
US President Joe Biden said: “We’re pushing.” Hamas said in a statement that Palestinian factions had taken a united position that there should be “no talk about prisoners or exchange deals, except after a full cessation of aggression”.

Exporters explore cargo flights as way out of increased Red Sea chaos

Exporters are scrambling to find alternative air, land and ocean routes to get toys, apparel, tea and auto parts to retailers as disarray ripples through freight supply chains around the world during a wave of attacks in the Red Sea.
 
Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since November 19. The attacks have disrupted a key trade route linking Europe and North America with Asia via the Suez Canal. Container shipping costs have surged, more than tripling in some cases, as firms seek to move goods via other, often longer, ocean routes. If there are extended disruptions, the consumer goods sector that supp­lies the world's top retailers like Walmart and IKEA will face the biggest impact, S&P Global said.
 
Germany's Hapag-Lloyd said on Thursday that it will reroute 25 ships by the end of the year to avoid the Suez Canal and the 
Red Sea.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

US regulators propose new online privacy safeguards for children: Report

10 people killed, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague

Adaptation fails to get limelight at mitigation-focused COP28 summit

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talks

X suffers biggest outage since Musk's takeover as over 94k users report it

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelpalestineGaza conflictHamas

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story